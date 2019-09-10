      Weather Alert

Echodyne Announces Immediate Availability of EchoGuard High-Performance 3D Radar

Sep 10, 2019 @ 12:23pm
KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3D–Echodyne announced that it has received approval from FCC for widespread deployment of its EchoGuard radar.
Also On KXRO
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims
Grays Harbor episode of American Pickers will air on September 9th
WSDOT sign "fixed" by Nirvana fan
Remaining Levee Lumber items up for auction for limited time
Aberdeen approves temporary overnight shelter on city property