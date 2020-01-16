East Grays Harbor Citizen’s Academy starts soon
Registration is now open for the East Grays Harbor County Citizens’ Police Academy.
East Grays Harbor County Residents can sign up now to meet and learn from the people who protect and serve their community, learn about the role of law enforcement and experience first-hand what policing is all about at the East Grays Harbor Citizens’ Police Academy.
The program is free of charge.
If residents have wondered what it’s like to drive a police car, make traffic stops, investigate a crime or just understand why police officers do what they do every day can learn firsthand by the officers that work in your community.
The third annual academy begins on February 5th 2020 and includes classes on traffic investigations, domestic violence, drug investigations, K-9 Demonstrations, Emergency Management and more.
Classes will be held Wednesday nights, 6:00-9:00 from February 5th through March 28th, at the Elma Fire Department, with a few sessions on Saturdays.
Students will have an opportunity to visit the 911 dispatch center, the Grays Harbor Coroner’s Office, and the Grays Harbor Jail.
“This academy is taught by your local law enforcement officers so attendees can hear first-hand what their role is in your community”, said Elma Police Chief Susan Shultz, ‘The Citizen’s Police Academy will give citizens access to information on how law enforcement functions, and what they can do to improve safety in their own communities”.
Applications are being accepted on a first-come, basis and class size is limited to 30 students.
Contact the Elma, Montesano, McCleary Police Departments or the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office to obtain an application. For more information contact Sergeant Josh Wheeler at wheeler@cityofelma.com or by phone, (360)482-3131.