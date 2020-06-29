      Weather Alert

East County roundabout construction starting soon

Jun 29, 2020 @ 7:08am

The Washington State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that anyone traveling on US 12 near the Thurston/Grays Harbor county line will soon see construction on a new roundabout at the intersection of US 12 and Anderson Road.

Crews are scheduled to begin work Monday, July 6, on the project to build a single-lane roundabout large enough to accommodate emergency vehicles, logging trucks and farm vehicles.

Roundabouts reduce the potential for collisions and this project will make it easier for Anderson Road traffic to merge. Roundabouts also move traffic through an intersection more quickly and with less congestion.”

US 12 – Anderson Rd – Safety Improvement – Project map

When the work is completed this fall, drivers will use a three-legged single-lane roundabout that accommodates US 12 and Anderson Road south of US 12. Anderson Road north of US 12 will close permanently.

Drivers who use that roadway will reach US 12 via Sickman-Ford or Moon Road Southwest.

Both US 12 and Anderson Road (south of US 12) will remain open during most of the construction. 

Drivers can expect lane shifts, alternating traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals and reduced speed limits. 

Updates about this project will be available online.

Also On KXRO
Rich D's Baked Clam Recipe
2017/2018 Candidate Interviews
Volunteer Opportunities
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims
20 Years Later: The Oakville Blob