East County roundabout construction starting soon
The Washington State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that anyone traveling on US 12 near the Thurston/Grays Harbor county line will soon see construction on a new roundabout at the intersection of US 12 and Anderson Road.
Crews are scheduled to begin work Monday, July 6, on the project to build a single-lane roundabout large enough to accommodate emergency vehicles, logging trucks and farm vehicles.
“Roundabouts reduce the potential for collisions and this project will make it easier for Anderson Road traffic to merge. Roundabouts also move traffic through an intersection more quickly and with less congestion.”
When the work is completed this fall, drivers will use a three-legged single-lane roundabout that accommodates US 12 and Anderson Road south of US 12. Anderson Road north of US 12 will close permanently.
Drivers who use that roadway will reach US 12 via Sickman-Ford or Moon Road Southwest.
Both US 12 and Anderson Road (south of US 12) will remain open during most of the construction.
Drivers can expect lane shifts, alternating traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals and reduced speed limits.
Updates about this project will be available online.