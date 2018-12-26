East County Citizen’s Academy starts soon in Elma

As residents in Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Cosmopolis have their chance to get an inside look at law enforcement, East County law enforcement is also taking applications for their 2019 Citizens’ Police Academy.

East Grays Harbor residents have an opportunity to meet the people who protect and serve their community, learn about the role of law enforcement, and experience first-hand what policing is all about starting in February.

The Elma, Montesano and McCleary Police Departments are partnering with the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office to give citizens insight into what officers do while on patrol, conducting investigations and through the legal process.

The Citizens’ Police Academy will run from February 6th through March 30th with classes held in Elma either at the Elma Fire Department or at City Hall, Wednesday evenings from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm with additional Saturday sessions.

Students will have an opportunity to visit the 911 dispatch center, the Grays Harbor Coroner’s Office, and the Grays Harbor Jail.

There will be opportunities to experience first-hand what it’s like to make split second decisions. The academy is taught by your local law enforcement officers so attendees can hear first-hand what their role is in your community.

“The Citizen’s Police Academy will give citizens access to information on how law enforcement functions. The intent of the program is to provide individuals a better understanding of the types of challenges officers face daily.”

Applications are being accepted on a first-come basis and class size is limited to 30 students.

Contact the Elma, Montesano, McCleary Police Departments or the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office to obtain an application. For more information contact Officer Josh Wheeler at wheeler@cityofelma.com