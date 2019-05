Copalis, WA – An earthquake has been reported in Grays Harbor this morning.

According to Grays Harbor Emergency Management, the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network has verified a 3.4 magnitude earthquake 4 miles east of Copalis Beach.

The Seismic Network says that the quake took place at 4:11 a.m. this morning near Copalis Crossing with a depth of 21.1 miles.

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management tells KXRO that they are monitoring the situation and will provide updates with any changes.