E-ticketing available for Aberdeen High School sports

Fans can get their tickets to the 118th Myrtle Street Rivalry or other local games through online ticketing.

Athletic Director John Crab tells KXRO that this year Aberdeen High School will be offering e-tickets through GoFan ticketing.

The service is intended to help with the flow at the gate at all home games, according to Crabb.

Fans can purchase season tickets for multiple sports, including football, soccer, and volleyball, as well as individual game tickets.

“Also this will allow people to purchase season tickets at a reduced rate saving the ticket holder a significant amount of money.“

Season passes for the Bobcat games differ based on the number of games in the seasons.

Season ticket prices (based on standard Adult tickets):

Football $30 (six Home games)

Volleyball is $45 (nine home games)

Soccer is $40 (eight home games)

Individual tickets range in prices, with an adult ticket to the September 1st Aberdeen vs Hoquiam game costing $6 for adults and $4 for students and seniors. Family ticket pricing is also available.

Other local games feature tickets available, but primarily because schools outside the area are offering e-ticketing and face the local teams.

To use the tickets purchased online, fans will need to show their phone to the ticket taker at the gate before walking in.

Aberdeen sports tickets are available by scanning the following QR code or visiting https://gofan.co/app/school/WA23150