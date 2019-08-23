E.K. and Lillian F. Bishop Scholarships award nearly $200,000
Aberdeen, WA – 65 students will be sharing nearly $200,000 in scholarships as the new college year begins.
In a release, Grays Harbor College announced that they have awarded E.K. and Lillian F. Bishop Scholarships to 65 students who will be enrolled in undergraduate or graduate programs in the Fall.
These scholarships total $193,250.
There were 19 graduate students and 46 undergraduate students who received scholarships.
Among the undergraduates are five students enrolled in Grays Harbor College’s Bachelor of Applied Science programs.
To be eligible, students must have graduated from a Grays Harbor County high school and met other criteria established by the donor and the awards committee.
GHC President, Dr. Jim Minkler says, “Mr. and Mrs. Bishop were great benefactors to the college and the community. We are delighted to award scholarships in their memory to local graduates, so that they can pursue their education either here at GHC or at another college/university.”
The E.K. and Lillian F. Bishop Scholarships are awarded each summer for the coming year.
For more information, contact the GHC Foundation at (360) 538-4024 or ghc.edu/foundation/bishop.