Dutch Bros. is coming to Aberdeen

East Aberdeen will be getting a new business in an updated building in 2019 as the first Dutch Bros. Coffee will open in Grays Harbor.

In October, the property that once housed a Taco Bell and payday loans business was sold to Dutch Yakuza LLC, a company based out of Idaho.

The building was purchased by the Idaho Dutch Bros. franchisee, but the local store will be owned and operated by Jeff and Chelsie Bass who currently run the Dutch Bros. Centralia/Chehalis location.

We had an opportunity to speak to Jeff Bass about the new location earlier in November, and he told KXRO that plans to retrofit the current building on Wishkah St will begin in early 2019 and his hope is to hire around 25 local employees and baristas for the store, with an early Spring opening.

We’ll be speaking to Bass about the new coffee shop as the plans develop.

Dutch Bros Coffee was founded on February 12, 1992, by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, in Grants Pass, Oregon. It is the largest privately held drive-through coffee chain in the United States. The company, based out of Grants Pass, feature locations throughout the Western US.