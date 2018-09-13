Dump truck involved accident in Aberdeen sends man to hospital

A collision involving a dump truck in Aberdeen sent a man to the hospital yesterday.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Wednesday morning at about 4:45am, officers responded to the intersection of Heron and H Street for a dump truck versus car accident.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of the car trapped in his vehicle.

The Aberdeen Fire Department extracted the man from the car through the windshield and he was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

According to police, the dump truck was heading east on Heron Street when the car that was heading south on H Street failed to yield at a flashing red light and collided with the dump truck.

The dump truck driver was not injured.

The Aberdeen Police Department would like to remind residents that a flashing red light is the same as a stop sign and you must come to a complete stop.