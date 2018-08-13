DUI near Oakville sends one to the hospital

A DUI accident sent a man to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Friday at about 5:35am a 33 year old Centralia man driving a 2006 Mazda 3 was heading east on SR12 about a mile west of Oakville.

The State Patrol says the man left the road to the right, went down a 15 foot embankment, and hit a tree.

The man was transported to Tacoma General Hospital for his injuries.

He had no passengers in the car with him.

According to the State Patrol the cause of the accident was Driving Under the Influence.

The man, who was also not wearing a seat belt, was charged with a DUI.