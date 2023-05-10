DUI motorcycle accident sends Aberdeen man to hospital

An Aberdeen man was driving under the influence when he rode his motorcycle into a guardrail.

In a report from the Washington State Patrol, officials state that a 55-year-old Aberdeen man was injured following a single-vehicle accident outside Montesano.

The report states that the man was riding a 1996 Harley Davidson Sportster east on the ramp to US 12 on Tuesday when he veered over the fog line and lost control on loose gravel.

The rear end of the motorcycle reportedly struck the guardrail and the rider was ejected.

He was wearing a helmet at the time, although the Aberdeen rider was injured and was transported to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital.

The WSP says that DUI charges are pending on the man.

His Harley was totaled in the accident.