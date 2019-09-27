DUI driver goes through grass and signs before being arrested
Aberdeen, WA – A woman drove through the yard and sidewalks near Aberdeen High School this week before being arrested for driving under the influence.
The Aberdeen Police Department shared a report that officers were dispatched this week after a vehicle was reported driving recklessly near Sam Benn Park
Officers were told the car was in North Aberdeen and the yellow Subaru Baja was located near 6th Street.
When an Officer attempted to stop the vehicle the driver went up onto the sidewalk before stopping.
The report says that the driver had struck multiple signs at Aberdeen High School and damaged grass at the campus.
The driver, a 47-year-old woman from Tacoma, was the only person in the car and she showed signs of impairment.
She was booked into the Aberdeen Jail on the charges of Driving Under the Influence, Malicious Mischief 3rd Degree, and for Hit and Run unattended property damage.