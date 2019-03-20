DUI driver causes head-on collision and injuries in Oakville
By KXRO News
Mar 20, 2019 @ 6:56 AM

A driver attempted to pass in a curve and struck another vehicle head-on.

The Washington State Patrol reports that just before 7pm on Tuesday, a 43-year-old Montesano man was driving west on Highway 12 inside Oakville.

When the man attempted to pass in a no-pass zone on a curve in his 2002 Hyundai Elantra, he struck a 2003 Subaru Forester head-on, with both vehicles coming to rest in the middle of the road.

The Montesano man was taken to Summit Pacific Medical Center and a 23-year-old Oakville woman in the Forester was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

Both vehicles were totaled

WSP says that the Montesano man was under the influence and will be charged with a DUI.

The road was fully blocked for 5 hours.

