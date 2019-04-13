DUI crash involves 3 cars and a house

The Aberdeen Police tells KXRO that a 19-year old Taholah man escaped serious injury early Saturday morning when he was involved in a series of collisions.

They say that at about 3:53 AM, Aberdeen Police officers responded to a collision in the 1300 block of Sumner Ave.

According to police the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he made the bend from northbound Alder St. onto westbound Sumner Ave.

They say he lost control of his 1999 Toyota 4-Runner striking an unoccupied 2005 Kia Spectra and a 2003 Toyota Corolla, which were both parked on the south shoulder of the road, before rolling over and striking a nearby residence.

Nobody in the house was injured in the collision.

The resident of the home was also the owner of one of the vehicles struck.

Aberdeen Police say the 19-year old was transported by the Aberdeen Fire Department to the Grays Harbor Community Hospital for precautionary checkup.

They say he was arrested and processed for investigation of DUI at the hospital, where he was released to parents pending court arraignment.