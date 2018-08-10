DUI arrests with minors in vehicle are higher than normal

Authorities say the number of intoxicated drivers arrested while children are in the car is rising in District 8, which includes Grays Harbor, Pacific, Mason, and other counties.

The Washington State Patrol says that there has been an increase in the arrest of drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs whose passengers are children under the age of 16.

District 8 has averaged 30 DUI arrests with minors annually between 2007 and 2017. The district is only two arrests away from that average so far this year. WSP troopers arrested 28 DUI drivers with minors in the vehicle from January to July 2018, 11 of which occurred within the month of July.

According to troopers, some of the recent arrests involved a 16-year-old passenger in Elma and 2 cases in Pacific County; one featuring two 11 year olds and another with a 2 year old.

In addition to a DUI charge, those caught driving with a minor in the vehicle could face additional charges of reckless endangerment for each minor passenger in the vehicle. WSP also contacts Child Protective Services, no matter the relation between driver and minor passenger.

The WSP is asking for help from the public in finding DUI drivers.

“Those who observe vehicles exhibiting signs of a possible driver under the influence of alcohol or drugs are asked to call 9-1-1 so law enforcement can respond.“

They remind drivers that calls to 9-1-1 to report emergencies are exempt under the new cell phone driving laws.

Examples of driving behaviors that could be indicators the driver is possibly under the influence include:

Lane travel

Shoulder driving

Erratic braking

Erratic lane changes

Stopping short or beyond stop lines

No headlights activated after dark

Excessive speed

Impeding traffic / inconsistent speeds

Do not attempt to contact a driver you feel is under the influence. Call and report the vehicle to 9-1-1 and follow the prompts provided by dispatchers. When calling, provide dispatchers with the license plate, make, model and color of the vehicle, as well as your location and any descriptions of the driver.

In some situations, when deemed safe, dispatchers will ask for updates on the vehicle’s location and driving behavior. If the dispatcher deems the situation unsafe to have the caller continue following the vehicle, they will ask for that caller to stop. The WSP requests callers adhere to the suggestions provided by dispatchers.

Those who report a DUI driver may be asked to provide a written statement. Be sure to provide your name, phone number and email to dispatchers so investigating troopers can contact you.

