Drug Task Force arrests 2 following warrant; runaway located during investigation
Badge create by KXRO. Not actual logo or branding.
A recent search warrant served in Hoquiam brought multiple arrests and the discovery of a 15-year old runaway from Oregon.
The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force issued a report of a recent warrant served with assistance of the Aberdeen Regional Crisis Response Unit and the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Police Departments.
This narcotics search warrant was served in the 3000 block of Simpson Avenue in Hoquiam.
The Aberdeen Regional Crisis Response Unit was utilized, and according to Detective Sergeant Darrin King this was due to the criminal history and intelligence regarding the suspect who was the focus of the investigation.
At the home, a 41-year old male Hoquiam resident was arrested in reference to the investigation.
Also at the home, a 25-year old Hoquiam resident was arrested on unrelated warrants and a 15-year old female runaway out of Oregon was located and turned over to Child Protective Services.