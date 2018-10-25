Drug Take Back Day on Saturday
By KXRO News
|
Oct 25, 2018 @ 7:00 AM

This Saturday, local police departments will be accepting unused medications as part of Drug Take Back Day.

Cosmopolis, Elma, Ocean Shores, South Bend Police Departments have all announced they will be participating this weekend. In Pacific County, two drop off sites will be at Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco and Pioneer Grocery in South Bend.

Take Back Day: Saturday, October 27, 2018 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

COLLECTION SITE
ABERDEEN POLICE DEPARTMENT

ABERDEEN POLICE DEPARTMENT

 Map
HOQUIAM POLICE DEPARTMENT

HOQUIAM POLICE DEPARTMENT

 Map
OCEAN SHORE POLICE DEPARTMENT

OCEAN SHORES POLICE DEPARTMENT

 Map
ELMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

ELMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

 Map
COSMOPOLIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

COSMOPOLIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

 Map
SOUTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

PIONEER GROCERY

 Map
LONG BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT

OCEAN BEACH HOSPITAL

 Map

(From DEA website)

 

Each year, the Drug Enforcement Agency and local police work together to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The DEA says that according to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.2 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs, and that a majority of the abused drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

In April, the 15th National Take Back saw

  • Total Law Enforcement Participation: 4,683
  • Total Collection Sites: 5,842
  • Total Weight Collected: 949,046 lbs. (474.5 Tons)

The program is anonymous and participants may dispose of medication/substances directly into a disposal box.

Only pills and other solids, like patches, can be brought to the collection sites – liquids and needles or other sharps will not be accepted.

While Drug Take Back Day is officially scheduled Saturday, the Hoquiam and Montesano Police Departments as well as at the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office are able to take medications back all the time through permanent drop boxes at their stations.

The drug drop box is available for use by all citizens; you do not have to be a resident of the cities.

You can find more information at https://takebackday.dea.gov/

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Aberdeen Council discusses funds for local events and projects Expect delays if you travel the Kamilche cutoff Grays Harbor and Pacific County tied for fourth highest unemployment in state Animal in road causes accident and injuries outside Hoquiam Letter sent to Miller Junior High parents after school shooting conversation Former hospital employee sentenced to 1 year for theft
Comments