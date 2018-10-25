Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

This Saturday, local police departments will be accepting unused medications as part of Drug Take Back Day.

GOT DRUGS? Turn in unused, expired, unwanted Rx drugs Saturday, October 27 at locations around the country. Find the one nearest to you: https://t.co/LkZMI0NoZH pic.twitter.com/MVspsRVVM1 — DEA HQ (@DEAHQ) October 17, 2018

Cosmopolis, Elma, Ocean Shores, South Bend Police Departments have all announced they will be participating this weekend. In Pacific County, two drop off sites will be at Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco and Pioneer Grocery in South Bend.

Take Back Day: Saturday, October 27, 2018 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

COLLECTION SITE ABERDEEN POLICE DEPARTMENT ABERDEEN POLICE DEPARTMENT Map HOQUIAM POLICE DEPARTMENT HOQUIAM POLICE DEPARTMENT Map OCEAN SHORE POLICE DEPARTMENT OCEAN SHORES POLICE DEPARTMENT Map ELMA POLICE DEPARTMENT ELMA POLICE DEPARTMENT Map COSMOPOLIS POLICE DEPARTMENT COSMOPOLIS POLICE DEPARTMENT Map SOUTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT PIONEER GROCERY Map LONG BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT OCEAN BEACH HOSPITAL Map

(From DEA website)

Each year, the Drug Enforcement Agency and local police work together to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The DEA says that according to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.2 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs, and that a majority of the abused drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

In April, the 15th National Take Back saw

Total Law Enforcement Participation: 4,683

Total Collection Sites: 5,842

Total Weight Collected: 949,046 lbs. (474.5 Tons)

The program is anonymous and participants may dispose of medication/substances directly into a disposal box.

Only pills and other solids, like patches, can be brought to the collection sites – liquids and needles or other sharps will not be accepted.

While Drug Take Back Day is officially scheduled Saturday, the Hoquiam and Montesano Police Departments as well as at the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office are able to take medications back all the time through permanent drop boxes at their stations.

The drug drop box is available for use by all citizens; you do not have to be a resident of the cities.

You can find more information at https://takebackday.dea.gov/