Drug arrests made in Aberdeen

Police made three drug related arrests in Aberdeen over the weekend.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Friday an officer was sent to Sam Benn Park for a man that was exposing himself.

They say when the officer arrived he saw that the man was naked from the waist down and exposing his genitals to the public.

According to police, drug paraphernalia was found next to the man and when asked about it, the suspect admitted to using methamphetamine earlier.

The man was arrested for Indecent Exposure and during the arrest, the officer found suspected methamphetamine.

The 34 year old Aberdeen man was booked into the Aberdeen City Jail on indecent exposure and drug charges.

Also on Friday, Aberdeen Officers were sent to Walmart for a trespass complaint and they assisted in arresting two suspects for a Theft 3rd degree.

The suspects, a 26 year old Forks woman and a 26 year old Forks man, were booked into the Aberdeen City Jail and during the booking process, suspected methamphetamine was found with the man’s stuff.

On Saturday, an Aberdeen Officer arrested a woman for an Aberdeen Court Warrant.

When her purse was searched, a large amount of suspected Methamphetamine and suspected Heroin was found.

The 26 year old woman was booked into the Aberdeen City Jail for the warrant and drug charges.