Drivers near Naselle will see delays due to road work
Naselle, WA – Summertime travelers near Naselle who use State Route 4, SR 401, and US 101 to travel between Longview and the Astoria Megler Bridge, will need to plan ahead for delays as work to resurface several sections of the roadway gets underway.
The WSDOT says Granite Construction Company will start work to chip seal several sections of the roadway between Pacific and Wahkiakum counties.
The work includes a 14-mile stretch of SR 4 between Kandoll Road and the SR 401 intersection, and a 12-mile stretch along SR 401 between Naselle and the US 101 intersection.
Once resurfacing work is complete, crews will apply new lane striping throughout both stretches of roadway.
Rumble strips will be added along SR 401 within the center of the highway and along the shoulders.
Travelers should expect daytime, single lane closures with flaggers and with delays of up to 20 minutes.
The WSDOT says drivers should pay attention and slow down through work zones.
They say that people who live within the work zone may encounter delays getting in and out of their driveways.
This $2.5 million dollar project is scheduled for completion later this summer.