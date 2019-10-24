Drivers can expect delays on Cosi Hill today
Cosmopolis, WA – The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning anyone traveling on US 101 through the Cosi Hill area today that pavement repairs will bring some slowing.
Contractor crews are planning to do repairs cracks and repave portions of the roadway today from 7 am to 4 pm.
During the work, one-way alternating traffic will be controlled by flaggers.
Once the work is complete, traffic will resume to normal driving conditions and the “bump” signs removed.
The work today is part of the ongoing WSDOT project to stabilize a section of US 101 that has seen “chronic roadway settlement”. According to WSDOT, a recent evaluation of the roadway by WSDOT Geotechnical Engineers determined the latest cracks are localized and not as deep as others in the past. The engineers believe this is in part due to the ongoing column and shaft work that began on the project earlier this summer.
WSDOT would like to thank travelers for their patience as crews work to address this long-term issue.
The full project is expected to be complete fall of 2020.