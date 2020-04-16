Drive-through COVID-19 testing site now open in Aberdeen
Grays Harbor Public Health and the Washington Army National Guard opened a drive-through COVID-19 testing site Wednesday morning in Aberdeen.
According to the health department, at least twenty people were expected to be tested for COVID-19 during the site’s first day of operation.
Testing at the site is free and available to people who have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever [subjective or measured] and cough and/or shortness of breath) and meet the criteria for priority populations outlined in Grays Harbor County Health Order 2020-04.
The Health Order’s priority populations are broad and include all essential workers AND their household members.
The testing site will run daily as long as supplies permit.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call the Grays Harbor Public Health COVID-19 call center at (360) 964-1850. The call center is open 7 days/week between 8:30am – 4pm.