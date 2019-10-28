Downed tree knocked out power to over 1,700 in Ocean Shores
Ocean Shores, WA – A downed tree knocked out power to over 1,700 PUD customers in Ocean Shores early Saturday morning.
The Grays Harbor PUD told KXRO just before 3:00 a.m. on Saturday that their crews were looking for the cause of an outage impacting 1,705 customers in Ocean Shores.
The outage was impacting an area including Mt. Olympus, Pt. Brown Ave., and Marine View Dr. towards the jetty.
Just before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday the PUD said that their crews found a downed tree in power lines which caused the outage.
At that time, they said the tree was removed and power was restored.