Doughboy statue returns to Zelasko Park May 1

The Doughboy will return to Zelasko Park this week.

The local statue was designed by artist E.M Viquesney and titled “The Spirit of the American Doughboy”.

The Aberdeen sculpture and is one of a large number across the nation in honor of the veterans and casualties of World War 1.

Originally placed near the former Ice Palace at Simpson and North Park in the 1920’s, according to The E.M. Viquesney Doughboy Database, the Aberdeen Doughboy Statue was moved to Zelasko Park in 1961.

The design was copyrighted and is on file with the Smithsonian American Art Museum

On the local base it states;

“THE SPIRIT OF THE AMERICAN DOUGHBOY Who in Peace Represented the Ideals of a nation of Free Men, and in the World War fearlessly faced death in defense of human rights and liberty. Cherishing the memories of those who fell, and with gratitude to the survivors of the nation’s conflict this statue was erected by the Veterans and Patriots Organization of Aberdeen, Washington, July 4, 1926.”

In 2018 the statue was removed from the park after vandalism and other damage and sent to a company in Oregon for repairs.

According to Aberdeen Parks & Recreation Director Stacie Barnum, the statue is repaired and is coming back to the park this week.

The statue is scheduled to return to the park Wednesday, May 1 at 9:30 AM and the public is invited to be on hand as the statue is placed back on the memorial stand.