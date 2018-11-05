Donuts on beach lead to child and woman being injured

A Seattle man doing donuts on the beach lost control and rolled his vehicle, sending two people to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol reports that a 37 year old Seattle Man was driving a 1992 Chevrolet Blazer on the beach in front of Ocean City State Park when he rolled the SUV and injured the people inside.

In the report, the man was doing donuts on the beach when he struck a large tide pool, losing control. The Blazer rolled, landing upright.

Inside the SUV were a 23 year old Seattle woman and a 4 year old boy. The 23 year old was listed as wearing a seatbelt, but the WSP says that the 4 year old was not restrained both were injured and taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

The driver was not injured, but the vehicle was totaled and the man was charged with Negligent Driving.