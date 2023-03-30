Domestic violence suspect arrested in Aberdeen

A 51-year-old man is in custody for Domestic Violence/Assault 2nd degree following an incident in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that at about 4:33 pm on Tuesday, Aberdeen Officers were dispatched to a 911 open-line from a residence in South Aberdeen.

Police say that a woman was heard screaming in the background regarding a subject having a gun.

Officers responded to the residence and upon arrival, they were contacted outside by the victim, who reported her ex-husband came to her house and threatened himself and her with a firearm and was inside her residence.

Officers set up containment around the residence and were able to make contact with the suspect, who exited the home and was detained while officers continued their investigation.

Law enforcement states that a small caliber pistol was found hidden inside a couch cushion by the front door.

The suspect, an Aberdeen resident, was arrested and transported to the Aberdeen Police Department Jail where he was interviewed by Detectives before being transported to the Grays Harbor County jail.

APD urges victims of domestic violence, to call the Domestic Violence Center of Grays Harbor at (800)-818-2194 / (360) 538-0733 or the National Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If there is immediate danger, residents should call 911.