Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library introduced into WA state prisons

As part of National Library Week, with the 2024 theme is “Ready, Set, Library,” the Washington State Department of Corrections announced a unique prison partnership between the state agency and Imagination Library of Washington, the statewide partner for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, to bring an early literacy program to prison visit rooms.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails age-appropriate books each month to children between the ages of birth to five years old, at no cost to the family.

DOC’s partnership looks a little different. This unique partnership has the goal of bringing the Imagination Library to the state’s 11 prisons to put books into the hands of children visiting their incarcerated parents.

“We know that strong bonds between parent and child are crucial for successful reentry,” said DOC Secretary Cheryl Strange. “This partnership allows us to promote healthy relationships and positive memories that will last a lifetime and also promotes literacy at an early age, when it is most important to foster a love for reading.”

The goal of the partnership is to promote enrollment in the Imagination Library, highlight the importance of building early literacy skills at a young age, and offer incarcerated individuals the opportunity to build a strong, healthy relationship with their children and families through the magical wonder of books.

“Imagination Library of Washington is thrilled to partner with the Washington State Department of Corrections to creatively enhance literacy opportunities for children as they are visiting incarcerated loved ones. Collaboration is key in creating meaningful engagement and impact, and we believe this partnership will bring families together and inspire a love of reading, bringing light to perhaps a dark time for Washington families,” stated Imagination Library of Washington Executive Director, Brooke Fisher-Clark.