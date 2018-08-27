DOL offices closing for upgrades on extended Labor Day weekend

All Department of Licensing offices across the state are going to close over the Labor Day weekend to launch a new system.

In a release, the DOL says that the temporary closure will disrupt online, in-person services and online voter registration starting Friday, August 31st through September 3rd.

All local offices will close during this time for the change from the old system to the new system.

The offices are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, September 4th with “a modernized driver licensing system”.

Offices that are multi-purpose but include licensing may be open, but they will be unable to provide the licensing services during this time.

Voters will not be able to register or update online during this time, although the DOL reminds residents that MyVote.wa.gov will still be available as a lookup tool.

Questions or concerns regarding the licensing office closure you may call (360) 249-4232 Option 1. or voter registration at (360) 964-1556.