DOH launches mobile vaccination service to increase vaccine access and support communities

The Washington State Department of Health has launched a new mobile vaccine service called “Care-A-Van” that will deliver vaccines to communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
DOH is working closely to support community partners and local health jurisdictions to increase vaccine access for priority communities, which include:
Much of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties are included among the higher risk categories.
“As vaccination rates increase statewide, we are continuing to analyze where and among which groups of people we’re seeing lower rates so that we can implement more tailored strategies to reach communities where they are,” said Elizabeth Perez, Director of the Center for Public Affairs & Equity at the Washington State Department of Health.
“The launching of the Care-A-Van program is an example of an innovative, community-driven approach to support the tireless COVID-19 vaccination efforts of communities across Washington,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “This first-of-its-kind capability at the Washington State Department of Health level will help ensure we reduce any and all barriers for those who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”
To request a visit from a DOH Care-A-Van, submit a form through the Care-A-Van page on the DOH website at least 30 days in advance of the date you are requesting.