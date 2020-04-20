      Weather Alert

DOC early releases include a dozen that are local

Apr 20, 2020 @ 6:59am

Following the Department of Corrections announcement that they are planning for the transfer of incarcerated individuals back to their communities, a list of which communities the individuals are from was released.

A large number of  incarcerated individuals were listed for  commutation (pdf), specific to those in custody whose judgment and sentences include only non-violent offenses or drug or alcohol offenses and whose projected release date is prior to or on June 29, 2020. 

On that list, 10 individuals are from Grays Harbor and 2 are from Pacific County.

Name DOC Number Most Serious Crime County of Origin Date Released to the Community
Barajas, Adam Gerardo 316656 Burglary 2 GRAYS HARBOR Unavailable at this time
Berkey, Cody Lee 876947 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics from in Schedule I or II which is a narcotic drug or flunitrazepam GRAYS HARBOR Unavailable at this time
Brooks, Michelle Lee 376304 Possession of Controlled Substance GRAYS HARBOR Unavailable at this time
Goings, Sean Paul 880299 Possession of Controlled Substance GRAYS HARBOR Unavailable at this time
Marquez, Jorge Antonio 420319 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle GRAYS HARBOR Unavailable at this time
Mathis, Alisha Gabrielle 349962 Possession of Controlled Substance GRAYS HARBOR Unavailable at this time
Nash, Jerry Alan 320989 Hit and Run – Injury GRAYS HARBOR Unavailable at this time
Walkup, Delson Rex 357024 Burglary 2 GRAYS HARBOR Unavailable at this time
Wambolt, Heather Ann 372491 Burglary 2 GRAYS HARBOR Unavailable at this time
Worden, Tylor James 399230 Delivery or Possession with Intent to Deliver Amphetamine, including its salts, isomers, and salts of isomers, or methamphetamine, including its salts, isomers, and salts of isomers GRAYS HARBOR Unavailable at this time
Bean, Jeffrey B III 400201 Forgery PACIFIC Unavailable at this time
Nickell, Jimmy L Jr. 738943 Possession of Controlled Substance PACIFIC Unavailable at this time

On April 15, 2020, Governor Inslee issued an emergency commutation (pdf) to allow for the release of incarcerated individuals.

The recent order authorizes their transfer from confinement within seven days, or as soon as can be reasonably achieved thereafter. 

The DOC says that the goal in transferring a limited number of individuals to the community is to provide more physical distancing within the state’s correctional facilities.

In addition to the Governor’s commutation, based on Governor’s Proclamation 20-50 Reducing Prison Population (pdf), Secretary Sinclair announced that he will take additional measures to provide more physical distancing.

The Rapid Reentry program (pdf) allows incarcerated individuals an opportunity to serve an expanded portion of their sentence of confinement in the community on electronic monitoring (up to six months). Individuals are subject to their conditions of supervision and, if they violate those conditions, could be returned to confinement. Individuals are included who meet the Centers for Disease Control guidelines of those at higher risk for health complications related to COVID-19.

By the statutory furlough authority granted to Secretary Sinclair, he will be granting emergency furloughs (pdf) to those incarcerated individuals in work release settings, as established through careful legal advisement and statutory reviews. Furlough means an authorized leave of absence for an eligible individual, without any requirement that the individual be accompanied by, or be in the custody of, any corrections official while on such leave. Furloughed individuals are subject to their conditions of furlough and, if they violate those conditions, could be returned to confinement.

