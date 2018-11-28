DNR hiring around 550 temporary firefighters

The Washington Department of Natural Resources is already hiring for the 2019 wildfire season.

The agency reports that it’s looking to hire about 550 temporary firefighters.

Previous experience is not necessary, but applicants will be required to pass a physical test.

DNR crews responded to 1,826 wildfires in 2018, a new record.

Those applying for the first time should expect to fill positions from about mid-June to mid-September. Returning firefighters might be able to fill temporary positions beginning in April.

Some seasonal firefighters might also work into October, depending on availability and weather conditions.

The DNR provides all required safety clothing, equipment and training for hired firefighters.

DNR is responsible for preventing and fighting wildfires on 13 million acres of private, state and tribal-owned forestlands.

Those interested can visit DNR’s website www.dnr.wa.gov/employment, to scan firefighting job descriptions, or visit the agency’s blog post.