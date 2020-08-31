Distance learning and fall sports rescheduling means possible further staff reductions
More staffing reductions could be coming to the Aberdeen School District as schools start in a digital format and sports seasons are adjusted.
On their school board agenda for Tuesday, September 1, a resolution will address the current status of the schools and how some activities are impacted.
The resolution states that the Aberdeen School District is compelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grays Harbor County’s rate of infection, and the recommendations from health officials, to consider models of learning that take into account the health and safety of both students and staff.
In the resolution it says that the proposed changes are due to the district starting the school year in a remote, “distance learning” model and the recommendation that all athletics and activities for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year be postponed or canceled.
Because of these changes it will mean there will be limited students onsite and without athletics and activities, and the District says it will likely make minimal use of transportation, school buildings, and other facilities.
Due to this, reductions in the District’s classified support staffing are stated as being deemed necessary to efficiently use public funds and resources during distance and/or hybrid learning.
At the meeting, the district will discuss further action “to restructure, reorganize, and/or reduce classified support staffing positions and programs that will not, or likely will not, be utilized” at this time.
This means reductions to classified employees who will be affected by the District’s change in operations.
It’s not known at this time how many employees would be impacted by the actions.
The Superintendent will return all employment recommendations for lay-off and/or furlough to the Board for final action.