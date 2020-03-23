Disaster Assistance Now Available to all Washington Small Businesses Economically Impacted by COVID-19

Submitted by Washington State Department of Commerce The Washington State Department of Commerce wants businesses in our state to know that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has amended its original disaster declaration to apply to all Washington small businesses, regardless of county. These low-interest loans for working capital are now available to any small […]
