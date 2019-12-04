Dingler lead maintained after hand recount; remains Ocean Shores Mayor
Following a manual recount of ballots from the General Election, Ocean Shores Mayor Crystal Dingler maintained her lead and will keep her role for another term.
On Tuesday the Grays Harbor County Elections Office confirmed the count of ballots from the General Election and found that Dingler won the Ocean Shores election over Councilwoman Susan Conniry by three votes and .09%.
The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Office announced that in total 3351 paper ballots were manually recounted over two days this week.
No other races were included in the recount.
Washington State law dictates that the hand recount was mandatory due to the race showing a difference of less than 150 votes and one quarter of one percent. If the difference between the candidates was less than one half of one percent and also less than 2,000 votes, a machine recount would have been required.
In the 2018 Primary election, a hand recount was also required after candidates Chris Thomas and Jasmine Dickhoff saw only 16 votes and .1% seperate them for the second position in the Grays Harbor County Auditor race. The results in that race also did not change from the machine count.