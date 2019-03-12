Deputy Chief Timmons retires after 45 years with APD

Aberdeen Police Deputy Chief Dave Timmons will officially retire this week.

March 15 will mark marks exactly 45 years of serving the Aberdeen Police Department.

In a release, the Aberdeen Police Department states that Deputy Chief Timmons began his career on March 15, 1974 as a Patrol Officer and was promoted to Sergeant, then Captain and in 1996 Deputy Chief. During his career he also served as Interim Chief for a year.

In a statement of his achievements, APD pointed to a number of highlights for Timmons, including being one of only a few officers to be chosen for the FBI Academy, successfully writing grants over the years such as the 100K he received for the jail, being recognized as Police Officer of the year, being the first local police motorcyclist in the 70’s, being in the first group of officers to start the SWAT team in Aberdeen, and serving as a Range Master for years.

Timmons plans to officially sign off and walk out of the Aberdeen Police Department at the time he entered to start his career which was 12 noon on March 15th .

“He is humble and not someone that will make a big deal of his career, but he is a person that has dedicated his life to serving the community and others. He deserves the recognition of a job well-done and likely one of the longest serving officers in WA State. “

Timmons plans to remain as the Grays Harbor PUD Commissioner where he is serving his second term following retirement.

A retirement celebration has been planned to honor Deputy Chief Timmons for his years of service.