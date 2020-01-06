Delays this week coming to SR 107 Chehalis River Bridge
Closures will be coming to the Chehalis River Bridge outside Montesano this week, and drivers should prepare for the delays.
The Washington State Department of Transportation have announced that work near the State Route 107 Chehalis River Bridge in Montesano will require some daytime delays as girders are set.
Crews working on the bridge will require a series of 15-minute closures in order to set 15 bridge girders.
Backups are likely during the temporary closures, so travelers are encouraged to consolidate or cancel discretionary travel if possible during the daytime work.
Temporary closures of SR 107 Chehalis River Bridge details
- 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 7-9
- Travelers will encounter up to five full closures of the highway per day approaching the bridge.
- Each closure will last 15 minutes and is expected to cause some traffic backups.
This project replaces the damaged and deteriorating timber that supports the roadway leading to the 1950s era bridge, while also installing modern safety rails and painting the bridge.
Construction will continue for several months and is scheduled for completion this fall.
Advance information about roadwork on state highways in Grays Harbor County information is available online.
Real time information is available via the WSDOT app.