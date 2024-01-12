KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Delays – January 12, 2024

January 11, 2024 5:12PM PST
Image created by KXRO

-This post updated as new information is released-

Grays Harbor School Districts:

Elma SD: AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation

Lake Quinault SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool

McCleary SD: AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation

Satsop SD: AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation

Taholah SD: Late start:10:00a (start) 4th Period.

Pacific Co. School Districts:

Naselle Grays-River SD: 2Hour Late Start

Raymond SD: 2 Hour Late Start. No 3-year-old Preschool.

South Bend SD: 2 Hour Late Start.

 

 

