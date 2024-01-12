Delays – January 12, 2024
January 11, 2024 5:12PM PST
-This post updated as new information is released-
Grays Harbor School Districts:
Elma SD: AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation
Lake Quinault SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool
McCleary SD: AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation
Satsop SD: AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation
Taholah SD: Late start:10:00a (start) 4th Period.
Pacific Co. School Districts:
Naselle Grays-River SD: 2Hour Late Start
Raymond SD: 2 Hour Late Start. No 3-year-old Preschool.
South Bend SD: 2 Hour Late Start.
