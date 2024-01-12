Delays – January 12, 2024

-This post updated as new information is released-

Grays Harbor School Districts:

Elma SD: AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation Lake Quinault SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool McCleary SD: AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation Satsop SD: AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation Taholah SD: Late start:10:00a (start) 4th Period.

Pacific Co. School Districts:

Naselle Grays-River SD: 2Hour Late Start

Raymond SD: 2 Hour Late Start. No 3-year-old Preschool.

South Bend SD: 2 Hour Late Start.

