Delays for Tuesday, February 12

Updated as necessary

Timberland Regional Library: The Timberland Service Center and All Libraries in Thurston, Lewis, and Mason counties and libraries in McCleary, Oakville, Elma, and Montesano will be CLOSED.

The following libraries will open two hours late: Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Amanda Park, and Westport

The following Pacific county libraries will be on their regular schedule: Ilwaco, Naselle, Ocean Park, Raymond, and South Bend

Schools

Grays Harbor:

Aberdeen SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Cosmopolis SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Elma SD: Closed

Hoquiam SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten. Bus 412 on Snow Route. Bowes Rd, Walker Rd and Badger Rd meet bus at Prairie Mart by 9:20 a.m.

Lake Quinault SD: 2 Hours Late. No morning Preschool transportation.

Mary M. Knight SD: Closed

McCleary SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation

Montesano SD: Closed

Oakville SD: Closed, No preschool

Rochester SD: Closed

Satsop SD: Closed

St. Mary’s SD: 2 Hours Late. No morning pre-k, no morning ESS. Doors open at 9:45am.

Wishkah Valley SD: Closed

Grays Harbor College: 2 Hours Late. All campuses open at 10am. 8am & 9am classes cancelled. 8am-12pm classes start late.

Pacific County :

