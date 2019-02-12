Delays for Tuesday, February 12
Updated as necessary
Timberland Regional Library: The Timberland Service Center and All Libraries in Thurston, Lewis, and Mason counties and libraries in McCleary, Oakville, Elma, and Montesano will be CLOSED.
The following libraries will open two hours late: Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Amanda Park, and Westport
The following Pacific county libraries will be on their regular schedule: Ilwaco, Naselle, Ocean Park, Raymond, and South Bend
Schools
Grays Harbor:
Aberdeen SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Cosmopolis SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Elma SD: Closed
Hoquiam SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten. Bus 412 on Snow Route. Bowes Rd, Walker Rd and Badger Rd meet bus at Prairie Mart by 9:20 a.m.
Lake Quinault SD: 2 Hours Late. No morning Preschool transportation.
Mary M. Knight SD: Closed
McCleary SD: Closed, No out-of-district transportation
Montesano SD: Closed
Oakville SD: Closed, No preschool
Rochester SD: Closed
Satsop SD: Closed
St. Mary’s SD: 2 Hours Late. No morning pre-k, no morning ESS. Doors open at 9:45am.
Wishkah Valley SD: Closed
Grays Harbor College: 2 Hours Late. All campuses open at 10am. 8am & 9am classes cancelled. 8am-12pm classes start late.
Pacific County :
These updates brought to you courtesy of Our Community Credit Union