Delays for January, 7 2022

Aberdeen SD: CLOSED. All schools closed due to flooding.
Cosmopolis SD: CLOSED. Due to increasing water levels, flooding, and high wind warnings.
Hoquiam SD: CLOSED. No athletics or after school school activities.
Elma SD: CLOSED
Lake Quinault SD: 2 Hours Late
Mary M. Knight SD: AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Buses on snow routes due to weather. School operating on a regular schedule
McCleary SD: CLOSED
Montesano SD: CLOSED
North Beach SD: CLOSED. There will be no school due to heavy rain and flooding.
North River SD: CLOSED
Oakville SD: CLOSED
Ocosta SD: CLOSED Due to widespread flooding.
Raymond SD: CLOSED
Satsop SD: CLOSED
South Bend SD: CLOSED, No preschool. Closed because of flooding
St. Mary School: CLOSED
*UPDATE* Taholah SD: CLOSED All travelers to the school please stay home today due to flooding, mudslides and road closures.
Willapa Valley SD: CLOSED. No after school activities
Wishkah Valley SD: CLOSED
