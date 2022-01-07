      Weather Alert

Delays for January, 7 2022

Jan 6, 2022 @ 4:45pm
Flood water - Sandbags for flood defense

Aberdeen SD: CLOSED. All schools closed due to flooding.

Cosmopolis SD: CLOSED. Due to increasing water levels, flooding, and high wind warnings.

Hoquiam SD: CLOSED. No athletics or after school school activities.

Elma SD: CLOSED

Lake Quinault SD: 2 Hours Late

Mary M. Knight SD: AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Buses on snow routes due to weather. School operating on a regular schedule

McCleary SD: CLOSED

Montesano SD: CLOSED

North Beach SD: CLOSED. There will be no school due to heavy rain and flooding.

North River SD: CLOSED

Oakville SD: CLOSED

Ocosta SD: CLOSED Due to widespread flooding.

Raymond SD: CLOSED

Satsop SD: CLOSED

South Bend SD: CLOSED, No preschool. Closed because of flooding

St. Mary School: CLOSED

*UPDATE* Taholah SD: CLOSED All travelers to the school please stay home today due to flooding, mudslides and road closures.

Willapa Valley SD: CLOSED. No after school activities

Wishkah Valley SD: CLOSED

 

 

