Delays for Friday, March 8
By KXRO News
|
Mar 8, 2019 @ 5:15 AM

Delays for Friday, March 8, 2019
Updated as necessary

Grays Harbor:

Aberdeen SD: 2 Hours Late. Regular release time at all schools except Miller at 1:00pm and AHS at 1:10pm
Cosmopolis SD: 2 Hours Late
Elma SD: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. All buses will operate on emergency bus routes. Please review the specific route details on the district website under transportation.
Hoquiam SD:  2 Hours Late. Route 412 on snow route. Bus leaves Prairie Mart at 9:20am
Lake Quinault SD: CLOSED
Mary M. Knight SD: CLOSED
McCleary SD: 2 Hours Late. No breakfast
Montesano SD: 3 Hours Late, No preschool. School will start at 11:20, Routes 1, 5 and 6 will be on snow routes
Oakville SD: 2 Hours Late. Student Release will be 2:45pm
Satsop SD: 2 Hours Late
Saint Mary SD: 2 Hours Late, No Morning ESS, Doors Open at 9:45am
Wishkah Valley SD: 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes

Pacific County:

These updates brought to you courtesy of Our Community Credit Union

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

McCleary Timberland Library pilot program expands hours Spring Aboard campaign reminds boaters to get educated Delays for Thursday, March 7 President Trump approves disaster declaration; including Grays Harbor & Pacific County Next Washington State Parks free day coming up this month Pastor Sean Jamieson joins Aberdeen Police as department Chaplain
Comments