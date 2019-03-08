Delays for Friday, March 8, 2019
Updated as necessary
Grays Harbor:
Aberdeen SD: 2 Hours Late. Regular release time at all schools except Miller at 1:00pm and AHS at 1:10pm
Cosmopolis SD: 2 Hours Late
Elma SD: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. All buses will operate on emergency bus routes. Please review the specific route details on the district website under transportation.
Hoquiam SD: 2 Hours Late. Route 412 on snow route. Bus leaves Prairie Mart at 9:20am
Lake Quinault SD: CLOSED
Mary M. Knight SD: CLOSED
McCleary SD: 2 Hours Late. No breakfast
Montesano SD: 3 Hours Late, No preschool. School will start at 11:20, Routes 1, 5 and 6 will be on snow routes
Oakville SD: 2 Hours Late. Student Release will be 2:45pm
Satsop SD: 2 Hours Late
Saint Mary SD: 2 Hours Late, No Morning ESS, Doors Open at 9:45am
Wishkah Valley SD: 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes
Pacific County:
