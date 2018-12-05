Decision on syringe exchange program postponed

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners will look at discontinuing the Syringe Exchange Program at their next meeting after it was postponed at yesterday’s meeting.

Commissioner Wes Cormier was excused from the Tuesday meeting due to illness and the resolution that he brought forward to look at discontinuing the program was moved to their next scheduled meeting.

After the meeting Commissioner Randy Ross spoke about the issue and said it is hard to know if it is effective.

Commissioner Vickie Raines said she isn’t opposed to ending the county’s involvement in the program.

The commissioners next meeting is scheduled for December 18th and if the resolution passes the program would end on February 1st.