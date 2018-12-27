December DUI emphasis brings 21 Grays Harbor arrests

Grays Harbor and Kitsap lead neighboring counties in an ongoing DUI emphasis in our region.

The Washington State Patrol kicked off a statewide DUI emphasis that lasts through the month.

According to Trooper Chelsea Hodgson, Official Public Information Officer for District 8, as of Wednesday they have made 21 DUI arrests in Grays Harbor alone. Kitsap County leads the region with 23. These numbers spiked over the Christmas weekend, with December 21 showing 13 arrests in Grays Harbor and 10 in Kitsap.

Mason County trails with 10 arrests, followed by Clallam at 2 and Jefferson at 1. There have been no reported DUI arrests by the Washington State Patrol in Pacific County.

In total, District 8 troopers have removed 57 impaired drivers from the roads since the statewide emphasis began December 14.

The Washington State Patrol says that they took nearly 15,000 impaired drivers off the road in DUI arrests between January and November of this year.

District 8 covers Grays Harbor, Pacific, Jefferson, Mason, Kitsap, and Wahkiakum counties.