      Weather Alert

Deadline extended for Small Business and Non-Profit Grants Applications

Sep 21, 2020 @ 8:11am

Montesano, WA – The Grays Harbor County Commissioners have extended the deadline for the Small Business and Non-Profit Grants Application process through September 30.  

They say it is important to note that Non-Profit organizations with under 50 employees are also eligible to apply for these funds. 

Businesses and entities that have received other grant funding from other sources are still eligible to apply for this grant and be vetted through the process.

The Commissioners previously approved a Small Business Grant Application with a funding allocation of $1.5 million. 

The grant maximum per business is $10,000. 

This funding will be in the form of a grant and will not need to be repaid.

Please visit the Grays Harbor County Website for a copy of the application: http://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/newslist.php

Also On KXRO
Rich D's Baked Clam Recipe
2017/2018 Candidate Interviews
Volunteer Opportunities
20 Years Later: The Oakville Blob
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims