Damage to gates at Cougar Smith Road; suspects sought
Someone caused heavy damage to gates at the Cougar Smith Road, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible.
The Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife Police and Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office issued a joint request for information regarding the damage.
According to their report, someone damaged gates on Green Diamond Resource Company property at both ends of the Cougar Smith Road outside Montesano.
They say that the gate on the west end at the intersection of the Wynoochee Valley road and Cougar Smith road had the post snapped off and ripped out of the ground as well as heavy damage to the bar crossing the road.
The gate on the east end on the east bank of the West Fork Satsop River also suffered damage to one post and the crossing bar.
This damage occurred on December 26 during the day.
A reward is being offered by Green Diamond Resource Company for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the vandalism and damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 249-3711 or the WDFW Police (877) 933-9847 with information.