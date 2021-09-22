Cyemptive Technologies Announces Their Recently Issued Patent That, For the First Time in History, Provides the Key to Successfully Defend Against Ransomware, Malware and Steganography

SNOHOMISH, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Steganography–Cyemptive Technologies, Inc., a provider of pre-emptive cybersecurity products and technology and winner of the Department of Homeland Security’s national competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market, today announced their recently issued patent that, for the first time in history, provides a patent-validated solution to prevent ransomware, malware and steganography assaults.
According to industry research, companies are succumbing to increasingly sophisticated ransomware and malware attacks at a cost of more than $7.5 billion in 2019. Even prior to the COVID pandemic, ransomware attacks have been growing by more than 20% year over year.
“Current processes such as big data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, deep learning, checksum technology, known signatures, API monitoring, and human intervention are obviously not working against ever-evolving, zero day ransomware variations,” said Bryan Seely, Cyemptive’s Senior Security Architect and well-known cybersecurity author and expert.
“This patent confirms the uniqueness of our solution and is a complete game-changer,” said Rob Pike, founder and CEO of Cyemptive Technologies. “This is a totally different methodology that actually identifies the fundamental structural design elements underlying any type of existing or new-variant ransomware attack and then pre-empts the attack from proceeding. We do not need or depend on AI, deep learning, signatures or other existing approaches that focus on post-intrusion analysis,” said Pike. “We detect the root characteristics of any type of ransomware attack and then pre-empt it.”
“Cyemptive has now patented the ransomware answer that Cyemptive currently deploys in our Enterprise Scanner (CES),” said Seely. “The next step is incorporating this technology at the kernel level, at which time ransomware will be solved.”
“Not only that,” said Jim DuBois, Cyemptive Chief Strategy Officer and former Chief Information Security Officer for Microsoft, “we provide financially-backed SLAs to support our pledge to preemptively detect and remediate problems, particularly when combining our recently patented CES technology with our Cyemptive Webserver Fortress (CWF), Cyemptive Perimeter Fortress (CPF) and Cyemptive Zero Trust Access (CZTA) to provide a level of zero trust cyber protection not existing in the market today. This approach is the real magic of Cyemptive. The components work together to create a zero trust platform unmatched in today’s cyber marketplace.”
About Cyemptive Technologies
Founded in 2014, Cyemptive is a provider of pre-emptive cybersecurity products and technology. With a leadership team comprised of executives from several of the world’s most powerful technology and security organizations, including the former CIO of Microsoft and the former Chief Computer Architect for the National Security Agency, the company’s focus is on delivering an alternative approach to security. It is the winner of the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Security Technology Consortium (BSTC) competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market. More information about Cyemptive Technologies is available at www.cyemptive.com.
Contacts
Belinda Young
BYPR
206-932-3145
[email protected]
Rob Pike
Cyemptive Technologies
425-341-9800
[email protected]
Lynn McLean
SVP of Sales
Cyemptive Technologies, Inc.
415-515-4691
[email protected]