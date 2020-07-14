Customers of Charlie’s Sports Bar could have been exposed to COVID-19
In a release from Grays Harbor Public Health and th Grays Harbor Emergency Operations Center, they are alerting patrons of Charlie’s Sports Bar in Montesano of a potential exposure.
Grays Harbor Public Health Officer Dr. Bausher says in the release that there is a concern that there was a high possibility of exposure to patrons and they are looking to make contact with those who were at the bar.
If you were at Charlie’s Sports Bar at 313 Main St. S in Montesano, WA during any of the following dates and times, you should quarantine immediately and watch for symptoms of COVID-19. If you begin to show symptoms, you should get tested for COVID-19.
|DATE
|HOURS
|June 28, 2020
|6 PM – 12 AM
|July 4, 2020
|10 AM – 6 PM
|July 5, 2020
|6 PM – 12 AM
|July 8, 2020
|7 PM – 8 PM
|July 9, 2020
|6 PM – 12 AM
|July 10, 2020
|6 PM – 2 AM
|July 11, 2020
|10 AM – 6 PM
This announcement comes as Grays Harbor hits 50 local cases. Grays Harbor Health & Human Services have updated their case counts to reflect the date of onset of illness for COVID-19 positive patients.
This change in reporting is consistent with the Washington State Department of Health and best reflects disease activity.
This means that 15 of the 50 current cases have been brought on within July.
50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grays Harbor County.
- February 2020: 2 cases
- March 2020: 6 cases
- April 2020: 5 cases
- May 2020: 6 cases
- June 2020: 16 cases
- July 2020: 15 cases
Statewide, Washington had reported a total of 41,757 cases as of July 12. The total number of deaths were at 1,399.
Grays Harbor County Public Health’s COVID-19 Call Center is here to assist the public with information and testing referrals.
If you were a patron during any of these times, do not hesitate to contact the call center at (360) 964-1850.
Assistance is available in both English and Spanish. The call center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30am-12pm and 12:30pm-4pm.