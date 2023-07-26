Culvert project on Elma-Hicklin Road causes detour

A project to replace a culvert outside McCleary will require a full road closure for the coming weeks

County Operations Supervisor Mike Zabiaka reminds residents and travelers that the Elma-Hicklin Rd. closes as of today at mile post 4.09 for a culvert replacement project.

The multi-week closure will be in place through August 13, unless work can be completed earlier.

Traffic will be detoured around the project site via SR 108 and Summit Rd. during the closure.

Zabiaka told KXRO that the County appreciates the public’s patience with this inconvenience.