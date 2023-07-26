KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Culvert project on Elma-Hicklin Road causes detour

July 26, 2023 8:30AM PDT
Share
Culvert project on Elma-Hicklin Road causes detour
Image property of Alpha Media

A project to replace a culvert outside McCleary will require a full road closure for the coming weeks

County Operations Supervisor Mike Zabiaka reminds residents and travelers that the Elma-Hicklin Rd. closes as of today at mile post 4.09 for a culvert replacement project.

The multi-week closure will be in place through August 13, unless work can be completed earlier.

Traffic will be detoured around the project site via SR 108 and Summit Rd. during the closure. 

Zabiaka told KXRO that the County appreciates the public’s patience with this inconvenience.

Also On KXRO

1

Aberdeen City Council approves new rules for vacant or dilapidated buildings
2

Months of investigation lead to drug arrest in Pacific County
3

Another traffic detour is coming to Highway 101 outside Wishkah and Humptulips
4

Drone used to locate stranded Pacific County boaters
5

Community invited to ceremony to honor local Vietnam War period veterans