CRU training in Cosmopolis: No need for alarm

Residents are being warned that police training is coming to Cosmopolis on Friday.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. there will be a number of roadways and community access areas within the City of Cosmopolis restricted for vital Police Combat First Aid Training for the Crisis Response Unit (CRU).

Between 8:00 a.m. and noon the area around the Fire Department will be restricted access and then between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. the 100 block of I St., the Cosmopolis Lions Park (Club House), and the start of the walk path from Lions Park leading toward Pioneer Park will also restricted to general access.

Police say the community can expect to see a large law enforcement presence, as 15-16 student CRU officers will be receiving training from 5 instructors.

There will also be approximately 7 actors with semi-realistic simulated serious and critical injuries.

This training will not be open to viewing by the communities.

APD says they are spreading the word in hopes of alleviating public concern that a critical event has occurred.

The Aberdeen and Cosmopolis Police Departments appreciate the community support and patience needed due to roadway or area restrictions.

The CRU is made up of officers and deputies from the Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Montesano, and Cosmopolis Police Departments, and the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.