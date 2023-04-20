Crisis Response Unit conducting training on South Bank Rd. today

The public is being alerted that law enforcement will be conducting training in East County.

The Aberdeen Regional Crisis Response Unit (CRU) will be conducting a training scenario in the area of the 2000 block of South Bank Rd. today.

According to authorities, during the course of the exercise, residents may hear loud sirens, yelling over loudspeakers, sounds similar to gunfire, and or small explosions.

There may also be an increase in traffic during this time, and the public may see subjects walking around wearing camouflage uniforms.

Officials say that the training area will be clearly marked and will be well away from any homes.

The Regional CRU consists of members from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, Aberdeen Police Department, Hoquiam Police Department, and Montesano Police Department.

The unit is comprised of three elements: a tactical team, a sniper team, and a negotiations team. The regional CRU can respond to emergency situations all over the county at any point throughout the year. Trainings like the one being conducted are Paramount to the units, success, and its ability to assess strengths or weaknesses found.

Any questions, or concerns can be forwarded to: GHSO Detective Stephen Heller at (360)249-3711 or [email protected]