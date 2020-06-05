COVID-19 patient transferred to Stafford Creek
Aberdeen, WA – A COVID-19 patient has been transferred to Stafford Creek Corrections Center.
Stafford Creek Corrections Center is notifying the public that an incarcerated individual, who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was treated accordingly, was transferred from another facility to Stafford Creek yesterday for treatment of an underlying health condition.
They say the facility is taking seriously the health and safety of all individuals in the facility and utilizing all precautions available to them.
Since the inmate is not a resident of Grays Harbor, they will not be added as a confirmed case for the county.
However, another COVID-19 case has been reported in Grays Harbor.
Grays Harbor County Public Health and Grays Harbor County Emergency Management say that they were notified of the 19th case of COVID-19 in Grays Harbor yesterday.
Public Health staff have conducted a case investigation and contacted all close contacts.
This is not the same case that was transferred to Stafford Creek.
The Grays Harbor Public Health COVID-19 Task Force is prepared to respond if any additional cases are identified.
Grays Harbor County has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
- March 2020: 2 cases
- April 2020: 10 cases
- May 2020: 5 cases
- June 2020: 2 cases
Grays Harbor County Public Health will continue to operate a COVID-19 call center that will assist people with testing referrals.
Assistance is available in both English and Spanish. Call (360) 964-1850.
The call center is available Monday through Friday, 8:30am-12pm and 12:30pm-4pm.