COVID-19 contributed to recent death of resident at Beehive Assisted Living Community
McCleary, WA – COVID-19 contributed to a recent death of a Beehive Assisted Living Community resident.
Grays Harbor Public Health and Grays Harbor Emergency Operations Center tell KXRO that they identified an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Beehive Assisted Living Community in McCleary.
They say there are 4 cases of COVID-19 associated with that location.
Grays Harbor Public Health says that last week a resident passed away at a local hospital from a pre-existing medical condition that was impacted by COVID-19.
To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about the individual will be released.
Another resident was identified as COVID-19 positive and is currently hospitalized.
Two staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-quarantining per Public Health and CDC guidelines.
The Beehive and Grays Harbor County’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team are working cooperatively to manage the outbreak.
According to the release, Beehive residents and staff were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday.
The Beehive will share the results once confirmed by the Washington State lab.
Daily screening of staff and all residents continue, per CDC guidelines.
Erin Marotti, Administrator of the Beehive, says “We have been very proactive in protecting our residents and staff. Over the past several months, we have worked closely with DSHS and the county health department to adopt and implement suggested infection control guidance, including daily screening and monitoring of residents and staff. We will continue to be proactive in our response to the current outbreak”.
In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, all residents and staff of Beehive Assisted Living Community have been tested for COVID-19.
Testing will be conducted every 7 days until there are 14 days without positive results within the facility.
Grays Harbor County’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team continues to work closely with local long-term care facilities and the Washington State Department of Health to ensure these facilities have an adequate stockpile of personal protective equipment and COVID-19 testing supplies.
The Beehive will be posting community updates on its website and invites the community to visit it for the most current information: https://www.caringplaces.com/communities/beehive-retirement-community/